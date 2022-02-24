DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.98

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 5107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOYU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

The company has a market cap of $671.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

