Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Dover by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dover by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $154.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $121.14 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.89.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

