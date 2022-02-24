Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $53.63

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.63 and last traded at $53.64, with a volume of 1260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.49.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.47.
About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
