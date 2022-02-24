Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $53.63

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.63 and last traded at $53.64, with a volume of 1260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.49.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,465,000 after acquiring an additional 128,011 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,518,000 after purchasing an additional 34,938 shares in the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

