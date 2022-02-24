DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider R Stanton Dodge Sells 191,501 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $21.83. 39,778,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,910,246. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.14.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 16.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CBRE Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

About DraftKings (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.