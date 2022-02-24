DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider R Stanton Dodge Sells 191,501 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ DKNG traded up $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $21.83. 39,778,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,910,246. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.14.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CBRE Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.
About DraftKings (Get Rating)
DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DraftKings (DKNG)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.