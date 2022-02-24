Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) PT Raised to C$55.00

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Dream Unlimited stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.69. 11,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.21. Dream Unlimited has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

