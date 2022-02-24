Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at CIBC

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of DRM stock traded up C$1.37 on Thursday, reaching C$46.85. 71,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,867. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -838.39. Dream Unlimited has a one year low of C$21.54 and a one year high of C$47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.96, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.25.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

