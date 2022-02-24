Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.53 and last traded at $27.08. Approximately 6,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 345,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRQ. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $970.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.31). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dril-Quip news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326,264 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dril-Quip by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 83,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

