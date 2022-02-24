Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.59

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 282775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. Cormark decreased their price target on Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. decreased their price target on Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 14.67 and a current ratio of 14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$139.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.73.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.