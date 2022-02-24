Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 515,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 4,010,357 shares.The stock last traded at $20.17 and had previously closed at $21.05.

DBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $296,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,380 shares of company stock worth $1,364,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

