Drops Ownership Power (DOP) Market Cap Achieves $1.62 Million

Drops Ownership Power (CURRENCY:DOP) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Drops Ownership Power coin can now be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00003607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Drops Ownership Power has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. Drops Ownership Power has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $520,154.00 worth of Drops Ownership Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00041723 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.74 or 0.06750233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,991.31 or 0.99757452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00043026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00047781 BTC.

Drops Ownership Power’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,176,034 coins. Drops Ownership Power’s official Twitter account is @dropsnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Drops is an NFT project focused on bringing scalability and utility to NFT assets. By bringing DeFi-style properties to NFT assets, users will be able to earn yield with and borrow against their NFTs. “

