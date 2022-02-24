DuckDaoDime Trading Down 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $8.69 or 0.00022692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $9.01 million and approximately $376,068.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.48 or 0.06833651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,384.29 or 1.00289251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00048113 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

