Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.14

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and traded as high as $14.20. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 121,999 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,244,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 73.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 90,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,563,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 61,762 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 59,672 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.