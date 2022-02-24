Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.14

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and traded as high as $14.20. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 121,999 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DPG)
Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.
