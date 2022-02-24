Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 456.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198,392 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. purchased 21,825,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNB opened at $17.69 on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.05 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.09 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Dun & Bradstreet (Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.