Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.31

Shares of Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 2832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.69 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.48.

About Dundee (TSE:DC.A)

Dundee Corporation, an asset management company, provides wealth management, real estate, resources, and investment services in Canada and the United States. The company's Wealth Management segment offers investment management, financial advisory, capital market, and various banking services. This segment also creates, manages, and administers investment products, as well as provides internal and third-party management, and advisory services to various investment products, including mutual funds, private clients, portfolio solutions, tax-assisted investment products, closed-end investment products, and alternative investment products.

