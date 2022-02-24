Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.31

Shares of Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 2832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.69 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.48.
About Dundee (TSE:DC.A)
Further Reading
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.