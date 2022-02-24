Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.48

Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.48 and traded as low as C$1.35. Dundee shares last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 20,385 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market cap of C$124.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.48.
Dundee Company Profile (TSE:DC.A)
