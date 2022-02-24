Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.25

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DNLMY shares. UBS Group upgraded Dunelm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.68) to GBX 1,400 ($19.04) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4531 per share. This represents a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

About Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.