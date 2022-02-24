Duolingo (DUOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $84.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $78.05 and a 1 year high of $204.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,260,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $53,219.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 640,975 shares of company stock valued at $59,009,495 and have sold 15,272 shares valued at $1,589,225.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,756,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Duolingo by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,074 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $3,936,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

