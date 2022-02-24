Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €45.00 ($51.14) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.20% from the company’s previous close.

DUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €47.74 ($54.25).

Shares of ETR:DUE traded down €0.54 ($0.61) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €34.04 ($38.68). The stock had a trading volume of 115,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 105.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a twelve month high of €44.08 ($50.09).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

