Dusk Network (DUSK) Achieves Market Cap of $117.40 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $117.40 million and approximately $42.30 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000844 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00034086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00110091 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 389,489,794 coins. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

