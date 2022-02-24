Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.11

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.11 and traded as high as C$3.22. Dynacor Gold Mines shares last traded at C$3.15, with a volume of 46,610 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$121.84 million and a PE ratio of 10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.0083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Dynacor Gold Mines’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

