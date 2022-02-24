Dynamite Trading 17.7% Lower This Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $13,762.39 and approximately $56,430.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.00282036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004692 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000629 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $448.10 or 0.01251723 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,877 coins and its circulating supply is 387,170 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

