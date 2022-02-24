Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.54

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.54 and last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 1847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $63.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,298 shares of company stock valued at $7,234,650. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,570,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,268,000 after buying an additional 417,094 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

