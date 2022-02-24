e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.730-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $372 million-$379 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.78 million.

NYSE ELF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.96. 582,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,934. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.06. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.38.

In related news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $924,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,315,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

