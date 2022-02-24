e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.730-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $372 million-$379 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.78 million.
NYSE ELF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.96. 582,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,934. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.06. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $924,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,315,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About e.l.f. Beauty (Get Rating)
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
