e-Money Price Reaches $0.95 on Major Exchanges (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $18.69 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00002660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, e-Money has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00042100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.33 or 0.06709945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,592.78 or 1.00122445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00043304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00048615 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

