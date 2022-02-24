e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.30

Shares of e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 35.30 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 28.40 ($0.39). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 28.40 ($0.39), with a volume of 62,299 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 39.59, a quick ratio of 37.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 35.30.
e-therapeutics Company Profile (LON:ETX)
