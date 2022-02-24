Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EGLE opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $58.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 229,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 259,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 99,375 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

