Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EGLE opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $58.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.28.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.