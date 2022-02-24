Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Point Credit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn expects that the investment management company will earn $1.62 per share for the year.

Shares of ECC stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $444.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $15.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $477,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 679,142 shares of company stock worth $9,586,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

