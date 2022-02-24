Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.96

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and traded as low as $14.74. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 409,096 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

