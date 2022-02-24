Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.96

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and traded as low as $14.74. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 409,096 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ETV)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
