eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.89. eBay has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

