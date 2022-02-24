eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.72% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.
NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.89. eBay has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $81.19.
In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.
About eBay (Get Rating)
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
