eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Benchmark from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.39% from the company’s current price.
EBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.65.
Shares of EBAY stock opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average of $68.89. eBay has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in eBay by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,930,580,000 after acquiring an additional 150,255 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $742,151,000 after acquiring an additional 204,230 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in eBay by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $512,510,000 after acquiring an additional 163,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,861,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
