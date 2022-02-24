eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Benchmark from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.39% from the company’s current price.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.65.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average of $68.89. eBay has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in eBay by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,930,580,000 after acquiring an additional 150,255 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $742,151,000 after acquiring an additional 204,230 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in eBay by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $512,510,000 after acquiring an additional 163,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,861,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

