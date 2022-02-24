eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

EBAY stock opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in eBay by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in eBay by 7.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,060 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in eBay by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $209,673,000 after purchasing an additional 197,158 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in eBay by 14.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

