eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.39.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $52.87. 520,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,392,327. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. eBay has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $81.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.