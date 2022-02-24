eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. eBay has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,930,580,000 after purchasing an additional 150,255 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in eBay by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $742,151,000 after purchasing an additional 204,230 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in eBay by 2.3% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $512,510,000 after purchasing an additional 163,562 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $457,861,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

