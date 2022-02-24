eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.
Shares of EBAY stock opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. eBay has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $81.19.
In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,930,580,000 after purchasing an additional 150,255 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in eBay by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $742,151,000 after purchasing an additional 204,230 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in eBay by 2.3% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $512,510,000 after purchasing an additional 163,562 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $457,861,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eBay (EBAY)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.