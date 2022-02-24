eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Truist Financial

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EBAY. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.09.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.74. 1,082,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,392,327. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in eBay by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,930,580,000 after acquiring an additional 150,255 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $742,151,000 after acquiring an additional 204,230 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in eBay by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $512,510,000 after acquiring an additional 163,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,861,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.