eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Truist Financial

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EBAY. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.09.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.74. 1,082,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,392,327. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in eBay by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,930,580,000 after acquiring an additional 150,255 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $742,151,000 after acquiring an additional 204,230 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in eBay by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $512,510,000 after acquiring an additional 163,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,861,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.