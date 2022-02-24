eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 279,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,392,327 shares.The stock last traded at $50.60 and had previously closed at $54.59.

The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.39.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

