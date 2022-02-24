eBoost Tops One Day Volume of $1.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.33 or 0.00270355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001187 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001806 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

