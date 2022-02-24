EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.07

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.07 and last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 3661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Several research analysts have commented on SATS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

