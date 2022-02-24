Ecolab Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Ecolab has raised its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Ecolab has a payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ecolab to earn $6.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $2.88 on Thursday, hitting $175.94. 1,567,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,682. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $169.06 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.54.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

