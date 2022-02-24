Edgeware (EDG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $24.67 million and $2.00 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00034604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00108283 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

EDG is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,706,688,663 coins and its circulating supply is 6,019,123,026 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

