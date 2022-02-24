Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.79

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 225923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EWTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $156,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 922.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 511,973 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $607,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

