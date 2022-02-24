Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.400-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Argus raised their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.29.

EIX traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $59.16. 1,859,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,044. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 183,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

