Edwin D. Johnson Sells 17,785 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,250,996.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CWST stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.64. 428,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.71 and a 1-year high of $89.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

