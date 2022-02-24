eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.00

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.08 ($0.15), with a volume of 375649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.16).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of £38.24 million and a P/E ratio of -7.30.

In other news, insider Harvey I. Sinclair purchased 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £10,010 ($13,613.49).

eEnergy Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides Light-as-a-Service (LaaS) to education and commercial customers in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It offers LED lighting solutions to schools, businesses, and other commercial clients; and strategy, carbon marketplace, virtual energy management, measurement and monitoring, onsite generation and power purchase agreement, and EV charging solutions.

