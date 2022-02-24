Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) PT Raised to €129.00

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from €120.00 ($136.36) to €129.00 ($146.59) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Eiffage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of EFGSY traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.76. 1,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749. Eiffage has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

