Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $47.80

Shares of Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.80 and last traded at $49.15, with a volume of 35282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.33.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESALY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.43.
About Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY)
Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.
