Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.330-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.180-$1.240 EPS.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $2.51 on Thursday, hitting $28.26. 353,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,933,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $37.49.

ELAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.25.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,586,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,775,000 after purchasing an additional 548,577 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 190,114 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 768,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,131,000 after purchasing an additional 63,652 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,421,000. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

