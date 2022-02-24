Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.22

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.22 and last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 34983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,956.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 619,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,503,000 after buying an additional 599,579 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,275,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,934,000 after buying an additional 393,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

