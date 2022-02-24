Elastic (ESTC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Elastic to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Elastic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 1.24. Elastic has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $189.84.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.71.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic (Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

