Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $952.00

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 952 ($12.95) and last traded at GBX 958 ($13.03), with a volume of 527539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 992 ($13.49).

ECM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($12.10) to GBX 1,230 ($16.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.82) to GBX 1,400 ($19.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 995 ($13.53) to GBX 1,100 ($14.96) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.31) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($18.36) to GBX 1,450 ($19.72) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,339.25 ($18.21).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,124.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,121.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

