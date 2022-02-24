Elys Game Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 542 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 885% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Elys Game Technology has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $7.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 4.61.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $79,376.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 129,553 shares of company stock valued at $441,032 in the last 90 days. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.